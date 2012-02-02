MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russian natural gas production rose in
January to 2.04 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day from 2.03 bcm per day in
December, Energy Ministry data showed.
Gas production by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom rose to 1.56
bcm per day from 1.55 bcm per day in the previous month. It was down 1.8 percent
from January 2011 levels.
The following are production details by company for the month and the year
to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Pct change vs
Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 YTD
Gazprom 48.279 0.7 -1.8 48.279
Novatek 4.895 0.4 5.3 4.895
Other gas firms 1.951 2.0 2.2 1.951
PSA operators 2.485 4.2 0.6 2.485
Oil firms, 5.765 -1.2 4.4 5.765
of which:
LUKOIL 1.465 2.0 6.7 1.465
TNK-BP 1.092 -0.2 2.4 1.092
Slavneft 0.074 -2.9 1.0 0.074
Rosneft 1.102 -2.4 5.8 1.102
Surgutneftegas 1.049 -6.4 -2.9 1.049
Gazprom Neft 0.668 -0.3 10.1 0.668
Tatneft 0.072 2.4 8.6 0.072
Bashneft 0.050 20.9 20.6 0.050
Russneft 0.194 -2.5 12.9 0.194
Total Russian output 63.375 0.7 -0.5 63.375
