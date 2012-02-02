MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russian natural gas production rose in January to 2.04 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day from 2.03 bcm per day in December, Energy Ministry data showed.

Gas production by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom rose to 1.56 bcm per day from 1.55 bcm per day in the previous month. It was down 1.8 percent from January 2011 levels.

The following are production details by company for the month and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.

Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.

Pct change vs

Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 YTD Gazprom 48.279 0.7 -1.8 48.279 Novatek 4.895 0.4 5.3 4.895 Other gas firms 1.951 2.0 2.2 1.951 PSA operators 2.485 4.2 0.6 2.485 Oil firms, 5.765 -1.2 4.4 5.765

of which: LUKOIL 1.465 2.0 6.7 1.465 TNK-BP 1.092 -0.2 2.4 1.092 Slavneft 0.074 -2.9 1.0 0.074 Rosneft 1.102 -2.4 5.8 1.102 Surgutneftegas 1.049 -6.4 -2.9 1.049 Gazprom Neft 0.668 -0.3 10.1 0.668 Tatneft 0.072 2.4 8.6 0.072 Bashneft 0.050 20.9 20.6 0.050 Russneft 0.194 -2.5 12.9 0.194 Total Russian output 63.375 0.7 -0.5 63.375

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)