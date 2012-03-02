GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near highs, dollar drifts after Fed see hike "fairly soon"
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains
MOSCOW, Mar 2 Russian daily natural gas production edged up to 2.07 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.04 bcm in January, Energy Ministry data showed.
Gas output at Gazprom, the world's top natural gas producer, increased by 2.6 percent to 1.6 bcm month-on-month in February, when it could not cope with rising fuel demand in the cold-stricken Europe and was unable to meet request from the EU companies for more gas.
The following are production details by company for the month and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Pct change vs
Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 YTD Gazprom 46.014 1.9 0.8 94.011 Novatek 4.663 1.8 5.1 9.608 Other gas firms 1.807 -1.0 6.5 3.765 PSA operators 2.262 -2.7 4.3 4.714 Oil firms, 5.493 1.8 5.1 11.358
of which: LUKOIL 1.365 -0.4 6.6 2.835 TNK-BP 1.022 0.1 0.8 2.154 Slavneft 0.069 -0.9 -10.4 0.143 Rosneft 1.030 -0.1 7.8 2.134 Surgutneftegas 0.978 -0.3 -8.2 2.030 Gazprom Neft 0.733 17.3 27.9 1.496
Tatneft 0.065 -3.2 5.8 0.139 Bashneft 0.046 -1.9 14.9 0.086 Russneft 0.184 1.4 16.9 0.341 Total Russian output 60.238 1.6 1.8 123.456
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.