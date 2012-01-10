MOSCOW, Jan 10 Russian natural gas production rose in
December to 2.03
billion cubic metres (bcm) per day from 2.02 bcm per day in
November, Energy Ministry data showed.
Gas production by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom
rose to 1.55 bcm per day from 1.52 bcm per day in the
previous month. It was down 3.0 percent from December 2010
levels.
The following are production details by company for the
month and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily
production.
Pct change vs
Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 YTD
Gazprom 47.942 2.0 -3.0 509.664
Novatek 4.877 1.6 24.2 53.334
Other gas firms 1.913 11.7 -8.6 19.029
PSA operators 2.386 2.1 11.1 24.815
Oil firms, 5.836 -15.4 6.9 63.703
of which:
LUKOIL 1.436 0.9 6.3 15.986
TNK-BP 1.094 0.9 6.8 12.232
Slavneft 0.076 1.8 4.8 0.847
Rosneft 1.129 3.6 9.7 11.792
Surgutneftegas 1.121 -2.1 -5.3 12.949
Gazprom Neft 0.671 -62.0 27.9 7.086
Tatneft 0.070 0.3 6.4 0.812
Bashneft 0.041 0.7 6.2 0.449
Russneft 0.199 -1.8 16.9 1.552
Total Russian output 62.954 0.3 -0.2 670.544
(Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin)