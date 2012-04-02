UPDATE 5-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
MOSCOW, April 2 Russian daily natural gas production edged down to 2.01 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.07 bcm in February, Energy Ministry data showed.
Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in March by 4.1 percent month-on-month to 1.52 bcm from 1.6 bcm in February.
The following are production details by company for the full month of March and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Monthly Daily pct change vs Year to date
Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar 11 Gazprom 47.186 -4.1 -1.0 140.952 Novatek 4.875 -2.2 11.8 14.546 Other gas firms 1.933 0.1 4.2 5.708 PSA operators 2.396 -0.9 7.4 7.122 Oil firms, 5.800 -1.2 6.6 17.183
of which: LUKOIL 1.474 1.0 7.3 4.310 TNK-BP 1.079 -1.2 4.6 3.269 Slavneft 0.082 11.4 16.0 0.225 Rosneft 1.068 -3.0 5.9 3.200 Surgutneftegas 1.035 -0.9 -4.0 3.114 Gazprom Neft 0.763 -2.7 26.0 2.258 Tatneft 0.071 2.0 9.9 0.212 Bashneft 0.048 -0.9 16.1 0.125 Russneft 0.180 -8.6 6.8 0.470 Total Russian output 62.190 -3.4 1.1 185.511 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alison Birrane)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's coal production fell by 51 percent to a record low last year as all large deep mines closed and others neared the end of their operational life, preliminary government statistics showed on Thursday.
(Adds table, tender details) SINGAPORE/MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking up to 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender said on Thursday. The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and four cargoes in May, July and August. The tender closes on Mar. 6 and will h