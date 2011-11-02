MOSCOW, Nov 2 Russian natural gas production rose in October to 1.799 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day from 1.592 bcm per day in September, Energy Ministry data showed.

Gas production by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom rose to 1.35 bcm per day from 1.17 bcm per day in the previous month. It was down 9.2 percent from October 2010 levels.

The following are production details by company for the month and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.

Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.

Pct change vs

Oct 11 Sept 11 Oct 10 YTD Gazprom 41.843 15.5 -9.2 415.671 Novatek 4.765 6.8 54.1 43.707 Other gas firms 1.547 10.1 -13.8 15.114 PSA operators 2.195 15.5 2.3 20.136 Oil firms. 5.420 1.2 9.2 52.197 of which: LUKOIL 1.345 1.1 5.2 13.169 TNK-BP 1.054 6.1 -0.4 10.085 Slavneft 0.075 1.4 -0.7 0.698 Rosneft 1.019 3.1 2.8 9.605 Surgutneftegas 1.105 0.1 1.6 10.710 Gazprom Neft 0.671 19.2 204.2 5.793 Tatneft 0.068 -1.0 5.5 0.669 Bashneft 0.040 22.4 7.8 0.368 Russneft 0.043 -78.7 -71.4 1.100 Total Russian output 55.768 13.0 -4.0 546.824

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)