MOSCOW, Nov 2 Russian natural gas production rose in October to
1.799 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day from 1.592 bcm per day in September,
Energy Ministry data showed.
Gas production by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom rose to 1.35
bcm per day from 1.17 bcm per day in the previous month. It was down 9.2 percent
from October 2010
levels.
The following are production details by company for the month and the year
to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Pct change vs
Oct 11 Sept 11 Oct 10 YTD
Gazprom 41.843 15.5 -9.2 415.671
Novatek 4.765 6.8 54.1 43.707
Other gas firms 1.547 10.1 -13.8 15.114
PSA operators 2.195 15.5 2.3 20.136
Oil firms. 5.420 1.2 9.2 52.197
of which:
LUKOIL 1.345 1.1 5.2 13.169
TNK-BP 1.054 6.1 -0.4 10.085
Slavneft 0.075 1.4 -0.7 0.698
Rosneft 1.019 3.1 2.8 9.605
Surgutneftegas 1.105 0.1 1.6 10.710
Gazprom Neft 0.671 19.2 204.2 5.793
Tatneft 0.068 -1.0 5.5 0.669
Bashneft 0.040 22.4 7.8 0.368
Russneft 0.043 -78.7 -71.4 1.100
Total Russian output 55.768 13.0 -4.0 546.824
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)