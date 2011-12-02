MOSCOW, Dec 2 MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters)
- Russian natural gas production rose in November to 2.02
billion cubic metres (bcm) per day from 1.80 bcm per day in
October, Energy Ministry data showed.
Gas production by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom
rose to 1.52 bcm per day from 1.35 bcm per day in the
previous month. It was down 2.2 percent from November 2010
levels.
The following are production details by company for the
month and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily
production.
Pct change vs
Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10 YTD
Gazprom 45.497 12.4 -2.2 461.433
Novatek 4.647 0.8 26.0 48.415
Other gas firms 1.657 10.7 -15.3 16.950
PSA operators 2.262 6.5 7.5 22.411
Oil firms, 6.673 27.2 32.9 58.950
of which:
LUKOIL 1.377 5.8 7.2 14.550
TNK-BP 1.049 2.8 3.7 11.131
Slavneft 0.073 0.2 1.0 0.770
Rosneft 1.054 6.9 11.0 10.662
Surgutneftegas 1.108 3.6 3.7 11.821
Gazprom Neft 1.709 163.3 357.2 7.469
Tatneft 0.068 3.5 5.3 0.739
Bashneft 0.040 2.0 5.6 0.408
Russneft 0.196 371.5 24.4 1.400
Total Russian output 60.736 12.5 2.5 608.159
