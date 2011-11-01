* Priobskoye oilfield to see additional 30 mln T

* More tax breaks needed to develop greenfields

* Rosneft eyes oil and gas projects in Texas and Canada

MOSCOW, Nov 1 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will get an extra 30 million tonnes out of its largest oilfield, Priobskoye, after a reform of the export duty system, analysts said on Tuesday after meeting a top executive.

Analysts at Citi and Alfa Bank said that due to cuts in crude and light refined products export duties, Rosneft's will see an additional 30 million tonnes from Priobskoye over its lifetime.

"According to company estimates, the "60-66" tax reform has released an additional 30 million tonnes of profitable production at the Priobskoye field alone throughout its life, which we believe is quite encouraging," Citi said in a note.

This roughly equals to Rosneft's annual production at the field, which holds over 1 billion tonnes of oil and accounts for around a quarter of the company's total crude output.

Rosneft is developing the northern part of the field, while Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the world's largest gas company Gazprom , works the southern sector.

The government introduced the regime to stimulate crude production, which risks decline unless oil companies are encouraged to boost output at old West Siberian fields such as Priobskoye, as well as spur production of higher quality fuels.

By cutting the duty, it hopes to encourage oil companies to return idle wells to operation, increase drilling and invest in new technologies to improve recovery rates. But the overall impact is difficult to forecast.

More tax breaks are needed for greenfield projects to be commercially viable to develop.

In particular, analysts said, Rosneft is still negotiating for tax breaks on Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, a new field in eastern Siberia which is expected to pose greater logistical challenges than Vankor, the Rosneft greenfield which pushed the company's output to record levels this year.

This year Vankor, which is due to hit peak production of 500,000 barrels per day in 2013, lost its exemption from Russia's mineral extraction tax when it reached its tax-free allotment of 25 million tonnes, as well as export duty breaks.

Analysts met Rosneft's management after the company last week reported third-quarter financial results which beat market forecasts.

They said that Rosneft confirmed its strategic interest in overseas expansion, namely projects in Texas, Canada and other countries after the company struck a deal with ExxonMobil to jointly develop Arctic deposits.

"Rosneft emphasized three areas of particular interest: offshore fields, unconventional resources and gas projects, as the obtained experience and expertise will then be implemented domestically," Citi said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)