MOSCOW Nov 2 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer, hit a new post-Soviet high of 10.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in October compared with previous record-high of 10.30 million bpd reached in September, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday. Daily natural gas production increased to 1.80 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 1.59 bcm in September. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)