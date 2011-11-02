* Output hits 10.34 million barrels per day
* TNK-BP contributes the most to production boost
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 2 Cuts in export duty pushed
Russia's oil production, the world's largest, to a post-Soviet
high of 10.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the
Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.
This compared with a previous record high of 10.30 million
bpd hit in September.
But gas output at the world's top producer, Gazprom
, slumped year-on-year on high gas prices for buyers.
Russia has kept ahead of Saudi Arabia as the world's largest
crude producer. Last month the kingdom's output declined to 9.4
million bpd from 9.5 million bpd, according to a Reuters survey.
October was the first month of the new "60-66" taxation
regime for the Russian oil industry, which cut duties on crude
oil and some refined products to stimulate output of high-grade
oil products and crude.
Hydrocarbons are a major source of state revenue, which must
be replenished after a rise in spending ahead of parliamentary
elections in December and a presidential vote in March.
Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP ,
half-owned by BP , contributed the most to the crude
production increase, with output edging up 0.2 percent
month-on-month to 6.27 million tonnes.
Small producers -- a category which includes joint ventures
such as Salym Petroleum, operated by Shell (RDSa.L) and Gazprom
Neft -- also made a significant impact with a 2.2
percent increase to 3.6 million tonnes.
According to the West's energy watchdog, the International
Energy Agency, Russia's oil production peaked at 11.41 million
bpd in 1988, when it was still part of the Soviet Union.
Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of last year, expected
Russian oil output would increase by 1.1 percent to 10.26
million bpd this year.
Year-to-date, output has averaged at 10.25 million bpd.
Russia's overall daily natural gas production increased by
13 percent to 1.80 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from
1.59 bcm in September. Gas output at Gazprom rose 15 percent to
1.35 bcm a day month-on-month.
But Gazprom's output dropped 9.2 percent from October 2010
as buyers in Europe struggled to cope with high gas prices --
approaching $500 per 1,000 cubic metres -- and had bought
volumes in advance.
"It is the lowest October production in the history of
Gazprom," Mikhail Korchemkin of East European Gas Analysis said.
The state corporation has been suffering from competition
with independent producers including Novatek , whose
production jumped by 54 percent year-on-year to an all time high
of 4.8 bcm last month.
Oleg Maximov from Troika Dialog brokerage said non-state gas
producers were gaining the upper hand on the domestic market.
"We estimate that over 9 months in 2011, Russian consumption
increased by 10 bcm y-o-y, while the output by the independents
rose by 12 bcm, hence leaving no room for Gazprom to participate
in growth on the domestic front," he said.
Gazprom, which covers a quarter of Europe's gas needs, is
also facing competition from the spot market, where prices are
cheaper, and alternative fuels, such as liquefied natural gas.
It still aims to increase its gas export to Europe to 155 bcm
this year from around 138.6 bcm in 2010.
(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; editing by William
Hardy and James Jukwey)