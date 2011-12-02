* Main Russian grade in record run vs benchmark
* Strong margins for grade
* Duty cut yields sustained output gain
MOSCOW, Dec 2 Oil output in Russia, the
world's top crude producer, stayed at a post-Soviet high of
10.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, encouraged by a
record rally in its Urals blend, though analysts said it would
struggle to fully exploit high prices.
Urals crude has been enjoying a premium to North Sea crude
BFO- for more than a month now, its longest ever winning
streak against the global benchmark.
The diesel-rich grade has been supported by strong refining
margins in Europe and fears of a loss of Iranian supplies if new
sanctions against Iran were to cut supplies to key consumer
nations in the European Union.
That threat receded on Thursday, but Urals retained its
premium to the benchmark.
"The high price helps output there is no doubt, and the
higher the price the more they will produce," VTB Capital energy
analyst Dmitry Loukashov said.
But with no spare capacity, and policy aimed at sustaining
output from depleted fields in the Soviet-era oil heartland of
Western Siberia, any effort to capture high prices were likely
to appear modest in the context of overall Russian output.
"The effect will be marginal," Loukashov said.
Russian production first reached the 10.34 million bpd mark
in October following a cut in the crude export duty, granted
under a reform known as "60-66" designed to boost export
economics for crude and some high value products.
The same month, output flagged in Saudi Arabia, its rival
for the top spot.
In a sign that the fiscal reform would have the desired
effect, analysts quoted a senior executive at Rosneft
as saying that the fiscal reform would ultimately drive an
increase in production at its largest field by 30 million
tonnes.
It has also said it would step up drilling at its largest
production unit.
Some analysts and oil executives have said 60-66 could tip
some of the older, more depleted wells in Western Siberia, where
oil companies are struggling with declines, back into profit and
elicit a quick boost to Russian output.
Loukashov disputed the notion that the fiscal reform was
behind the past two months' increase in output, though he said
the resulting increase in drilling would yield profitable new
output over time.
"It is political will on the part of the Russian companies
rather than the effect of 60-66," he said.
"There are no marginal wells which automatically switch on
after 60-66."
Increasing output in the second half of the year has in no
small part resulted from a ramp-up in output at Rosneft's Vankor
in the Arctic, which pushed the company to record output earlier
this year.
Russia's daily natural gas production increased to 2.02
billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 1.80 bcm in October.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Jason Neely)