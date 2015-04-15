* Russian delegation to meet OPEC in Vienna in June
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, April 15 Russia has been holding active,
"unprecedented" consultations with the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries, a senior official said on Wednesday, a
clear signal of Moscow's strive for higher oil prices.
Russia has stepped up contacts with OPEC after oil prices
plunged last year, however it has dismissed any suggestion it
might cut output to prop up prices, saying it is technically
impossible to idle production due to the harsh climate in
Siberia, the heartland of Russian oil production.
Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, expects its
economy to shrink by 3 percent this year, following an almost 50
percent drop in oil prices since their $115 per barrel peak in
last June.
The fall in price of oil, which together with natural gas
account for over a half of Russia's state budget revenue, has
been compounded by a refusal by OPEC and its kingpin Saudi
Arabia to cut output.
"The Russian Energy Ministry has been in consultations with
OPEC and Latin America countries, the recent consultations have
been unprecedentedly active. This work should continue," Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told a meeting at the energy
ministry.
Alexander Novak, Russia's energy minister, told reporters he
had spoken to OPEC Secretary General Abdulla al-Badri several
days ago.
"On the whole, we are in a dialogue, it has been formalised.
As you know, we meet twice a year, discuss the perspectives for
oil market development. We discuss various issues, local
(issues), the ones which relate to shale oil production, oil
refining, tax changes in different countries," he said.
But an OPEC delegate from a Gulf oil producer poured cold
water on Moscow's statements on cooperation.
"The Russian comment does not mean a joint cut in production
it just means that there is concern over price, but in the end,
there might be no action taken," the official said.
Another Gulf delegate dismissed the idea of a joint cut.
Last month, Russia's Novak told Reuters he would meet OPEC
in June to discuss the impact of shale oil on global markets,
days before the group decides whether its policy of high output
is sufficient to stifle the U.S. energy boom.
Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday that Saudi
Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi discussed oil markets with
Russia's ambassador to Riyadh, Oleg Ozerov.
OPEC's headquarters in Vienna had no comment on Wednesday.
In November, Russia said after meeting with a number of OPEC
ministers that it would not cut output even if prices fell below
$40 per barrel. Novak said the current oil price of $60 per
barrel was comfortable for Russian producers.
OPEC has been annoyed by the Russian position and has said
it will not cut its production unless non-OPEC producers make
similar moves first.
