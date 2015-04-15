Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's energy ministry has been holding active consultations with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Latin American oil producers which Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich described on Wednesday as "unprecedented".
He did not elaborate on his comments but told a energy ministry panel that such discussions should continue.
Russia has tried to forge closer ties with OPEC after oil prices plunged. Moscow is expected to send a delegation to talks with some OPEC members in June. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.