* Russia's May output slightly down
* Ready to discuss output freeze if united OPEC backs
it-deputy PM
* Russia launches new fields in 2016
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, June 2 Russian oil output stood at 10.83
million barrels per day (bpd) in May, slightly down for a second
straight month but still close to a record high reached earlier
this year.
Russia, the world's top oil producer, had been steadily
increasing oil output despite a fall in global oil prices as a
weaker rouble helped to offset oil companies' losses.
OPEC meets on Thursday in Vienna after major crude producers
in April failed to seal a deal to freeze output to help the
market stabilise.
Arkady Dvorkovich, Russian deputy prime minister, was quoted
by TASS news agency as saying on Thursday that Russia was still
ready to discuss an oil production freeze if all OPEC nations
supported the idea. Russia is not a member of the cartel.
"Of course, if everyone has a united position then Russia of
course will look into this question," Dvorkovich said.
Preliminary data from the Russian energy ministry showed on
Thursday that Russia produced 45.79 million tonnes of oil last
month - or 10.83 million bpd as an average, down from 10.84
million bpd in April.
Russian oil output hit its highest in nearly 30 years in
March at 10.91 million bpd. According to the latest data, Lukoil
and production sharing agreement projects were among
those with lower output last month.
Monthly production at Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of
state gas company Gazprom, rose.
For some companies, energy ministry data differs from their
consolidated results as the ministry does not attribute some
production units to them.
Gazprom Neft, which recently launched commercial production
at its Arctic Novoportovskoye field, also plans to launch the
Messoyakha oil field, a joint venture with Rosneft, in the
fourth quarter of 2016.
Oil prices were steady on Thursday on mixed market signals
ahead of the OPEC meeting. Analysts said the meeting was not
expected to result in restrictions on crude output.
As oil prices rebound from multi-year lows of around $27 per
barrel in January to just under $50 now, Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said talks over a potential freeze may now be
off the table as "market rebalancing factors start to work step
by step."
According to energy ministry data, gas production in Russia
was at 46.11 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month - or 1.49 bcm
per day, compared to 49.88 bcm in April, or 1.66 bcm per day.
(additional reporting by Lidia Kelly and Olesya Astakhova;
Editing by Alexander Winning and Jon Boyle)