* Ministry revised up January oil output
* Small companies contributed to February's sustained
production
* Gas output slips
(Updates with January revision data)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 2 Russian oil output was broadly
unchanged in February, at 10.65 million barrels per day (bpd),
as a rise in production at smaller producers offset a drop in
output from Rosneft and others, Energy Ministry
preliminary data showed on Monday.
Russian oil pipeline exports stood at 4.27 million bpd in
February compared to 4.34 million bpd in January.
Russia is one of the world's top producers, along with the
United States and Saudi Arabia. It is continuing to extract
hydrocarbons, its chief export, at a current levels despite a
collapse in crude oil prices and international sanctions over
its role in Ukraine.
Oil output at state-controlled Rosneft, which extracts more
oil than OPEC members Iraq or Iran combined, slipped 0.2 percent
last month to 14.5 million tonnes.
The company has struggled to increase output and needs to
invest more than $21 billion annually until 2017 to launch new
fields and upgrade refineries.
Russian oil production is expected to remain steady at
between 526 and 528 million tonnes (10.56-10.60 million bpd)
this year, according to Energy Ministry forecasts. The ministry
has played down major risks to domestic output due to sanctions
and oil price volatility.
In January, Russia pumped 10.66 million bpd, according to
preliminary data. Revised statistics showed that Russian oil and
gas condensate production in the first month of the year reached
10.71 million bpd, or 45.309 million tonnes, a post-Soviet
record monthly high.
The Central Dispatching Unit (CDU) of the ministry revised
very light oil condensate output of Gazprom, Russia's
top gas producer, to 1.61 million tonnes from 1.41 million
tonnes.
A CDU official said that it revises data regularly, but
declined to explain why Gazprom's production data changed
sharply.
A Gazprom spokesman declined immediate comments.
Measured in tonnes, Russian oil output reached 40.696
million tonnes last month versus 45.071 million in January,
which was three days longer than February.
The report showed that oil output at small producers rose by
2.3 percent from January to 4.2 million tonnes.
Gas production was at 53.86 billion cubic metres (bcm) last
month, or 1.92 bcm a day, versus 62.92 bcm in January.
Gazprom produced 36.32 bcm, or 1,297 mcm per day,
in February.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by William Hardy)