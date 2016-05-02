(Adds detail, context)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russian oil output fell slightly
to 10.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, Energy Ministry
data showed on Monday, as production declined at large energy
firms Lukoil, Gazprom Neft and Gazprom
.
Two sources close to the ministry had told Reuters that
production would edge down in April because of seasonal
maintenance at oilfields and refineries.
Russian oil output hit its highest in nearly 30 years in
March at 10.91 million bpd.
Leading global oil producers are trying to keep production
high to preserve market share, a move that has driven oil prices
sharply lower since mid-2014.
At a meeting in Doha last month, crude producers including
Russia failed to clinch a deal to freeze output, which suggests
the battle for market share will continue.
The Energy Ministry data showed production by Lukoil fell
1.1 percent in April from the previous month, while the decline
for Gazprom Neft was 1.2 percent and Gazprom 13.1 percent.
Gazprom is Russia's largest producer of natural gas but
produces relatively modest volumes of oil.
Top oil producer Rosneft produced 0.5 percent more
oil in April.
In tonnes, Russian oil output reached 44.368 million in
April versus 46.149 million in March.
Russian oil output has repeatedly surprised on the upside
over the past decade, rising from as low as 6 million bpd at the
turn of the millennium.
Oil experts have repeatedly predicted a decline but it has
yet to happen.
