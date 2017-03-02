* Russian oil output 11.11 mln bpd in Feb, unchanged from
Jan
* Russia cuts oil production in Feb from Oct by 100,000 bpd
* Moscow pledged gradual output cut, by 300,000 bpd in H1
MOSCOW, March 2 Russia's oil output stayed
unchanged in February from the previous month, with cuts at just
a third of the levels pledged by Moscow under a global deal to
reduce production, Energy Ministry data showed on Thursday.
The country's oil and gas condensate output remained at
11.11 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, down
100,000 bpd from levels agreed as the starting point for the
accord.
OPEC and other large producers led by Russia agreed late
last year to reduce their total oil output by almost 1.8 million
bpd in the first half of 2017 to boost the price of crude, a key
source of revenue.
Of that, Russia pledged to cut 300,000 bpd, with 200,000 bpd
of reductions in the first quarter. This compares to output of
more than 11.2 million bpd in October last year, taken as the
baseline for the global deal.
In January, Russia cut output by around 100,000 bpd
month-on-month, its first reduction since August. It kept that
magnitude of output curbs in February.
REAL CUTS
Analysts at Moscow-based Sberbank CIB said that due to the
gradual nature of reductions, "the average cut over the first
half of 2017 from the October 2016 reference month would
therefore be just under 200,000 bpd, or 99,000 bpd in annual
terms".
Reuters uses a barrels/tonnes ratio of 7.33.
In tonnes, oil output reached 42.434 million in February
versus 46.992 million in January. According to Reuters
calculations, Russia's cut from the October level reached
100,000 bpd in February, resulting in compliance of just 33
percent.
By contrast, compliance within the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries is 94 percent, due mainly to a
steep reduction by Saudi Arabia.
Russian oil pipeline exports in February declined to 4.311
million bpd, from 4.409 million bpd in the first month of the
year.
Last month, all three top Russian oil producers, Rosneft
, Lukoil and Surgutneftegaz ,
reduced output.
However, Gazprom Neft , the oil arm of Kremlin
energy champion Gazprom , boosted its production by 1.4
percent, while the output of small producers edged up 0.1
percent.
Russian natural gas production was at 58.53 billion cubic
metres (bcm) last month, or 2.09 bcm a day, versus 66.11 bcm in
January.
