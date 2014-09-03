MOSCOW, Sept 3 Sanctions-hit Russian oil
producer Rosneft may cut its 2014 output by 2 million
tonnes (40,000 barrels per day), the daily Kommersant reported
on Wednesday, citing several sources close to the company.
Rosneft nearly doubled production to 206.8 million tonnes in
2013 following the acquisition of TNK-BP, but it has reduced
drilling as part of cost cutting and because of disputes with
contractors.
Asked about the report, Rosneft said in a statement it had
managed to "stop a historic decline in production in several key
regions in Western Siberia", but those oil fields would still
see a decline in production until 2020.
Data from the Energy Ministry showed on Tuesday that
Rosneft's daily oil production was down 1.3 percent in August,
year-on-year.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova and
Elizabeth Piper)