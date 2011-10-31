MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian refinery runs fell in September, for the third month in a row, and were down by 7.1 percent on a daily basis from August due to heavy seasonal maintenance, Energy Ministry data showed.

Russian refineries processed 4.89 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in September, down by 375,950 bpd from 5.26 million bpd in August.

In year-on-year terms, oil runs were down 4.7 percent. In September 2010, Russian oil plants processed an average of 5.13 million bpd of crude.

Gasoline production in September fell by 7.4 percent month-on-month and by 2.7 percent year-on-year. Russian plants produced 100,273 tonnes of gasoline per day, or 8,036 tonnes per day less than in previous month.

Gasoil output fell 9.0 percent compared with August. It was also down by 6.7 percent versus September 2010, the data showed.

Refineries produced 182,047 tonnes of gasoil per day, or 17,921 tonnes less than in August.

Fuel oil production at Russian oil plants was down by 8.5 percent versus August, and by 5.9 percent versus the same month last year. It totalled 5.32 million tonnes, or 177,323 tonnes per day.

Jet kerosene production reached 843,100 tonnes in September, down 6.8 percent on a daily basis from August. It also fell by 7.7 percent from September 2010.

Oil processing at the Nizhnekamsk TAIF refinery fell sharply as the plant started maintenance of its only CDU unit, CDU-7. The runs were down by 122,910 bpd or 68.3 percent versus August and averaged just 57,027 bpd.

Rosneft , Russia's largest crude producer, reduced refining in September by 9.6 percent to 0.929 million barrels per day. Crude runs at the Syzran plant fell by 49.0 percent to 81,803 bpd amid maintenance at its CDU-6 unit.

Refinery runs at Angarsk plant, also controlled by Rosneft, were down by 35 percent compared to August and totaled 145,403 bpd due to CDU-3 maintenance.

Lukoil oil processing fell by 9.4 percent in September versus August amid seasonal maintenance at its Perm oil plant. Oil runs fell to 848,961 bpd from 937,034 bpd in August.

Oil throughput at the Ryazan refinery, owned by TNK-BP , was down by 24.5 percent at an average of 269,182 bpd compared with 356,474 bpd in August.

Crude runs at Russia's biggest export refinery, Kirishi, operated by Surgutneftegaz , rose by 2.8 percent on the month. Its oil processing averaged 414,585 bpd, compared to 403,434 bpd in August.

Oil processing at the Ufimsk, Novoufimsk and Ufaneftekhim oil plants, operated by Bashneft , rose by 5.6 percent or 22,710 bpd versus August to 429,807 bpd, the data showed. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)