MOSCOW, Jan 25 The following are figures for Russian refinery runs and gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil output in December, provided by Russia's Energy Ministry.

Figures in tonnes, percentage changes versus November 2011 and December 2010:

THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL TOTAL 21849,600 3247,200 5908,500 6635,400 Percentage change (based on daily volumes)

M/M -0.6 4.9 0.7 0.5

Y/Y 1.1 1.2 -5.1 2.6

Percentage change (based on absolute figures)

M/M 2.7 8.4 4.0 3.8

Y/Y 1.1 1.2 -5.1 2.6

Rosneft, 4451,300 529,400 1353,100 1521,700 of which

Komsomolsk 659,000 39,200 172,200 254,300

Tuapse 388,000 0.0 123,300 174,200

Syzran 558,900 91,200 165,200 175,300

Novokuibyshevsk 689,300 82,900 208,300 199,300

Kuibyshev 600,000 95,300 210,700 231,300

Achinsk 675,300 97,200 212,700 264,900

Angarsk 880,800 123,600 260,700 218,900

Novokuibyshevsk* 0.0 0.0 0.0 3,500 KrasnodarEkoNeft 217,800 0.0 67,700 101,900 Moscow Refinery 845,600 152,500 197,700 294,600 Salavat Refinery 577,900 86,200 224,600 139,400 Nizhnekamsk TAIF 717,800 58,900 182,900 193,700 Bashneftekhim, 1755,100 454,000 617,100 327,700 of which

Novoufimsk 450,900 160,400 174,300 68,700

Ufaneftekhim 790,700 165,400 251,800 111,800

Ufimsk 513,500 128,200 191,000 147,200 LUKOIL, 3837,200 575,200 1115,400 1033,900 of which

Volgograd 908,100 126,000 265,400 150,300

Perm 1077,400 130,200 368,900 196,500

Ukhta 376,300 43,900 91,100 138,400

Norsi 1475,400 275,100 390,000 548,700 Surgut, Kirishi 1809,100 211,200 418,700 634,600

Gazprom Neft, Omsk 1558,500 342,300 437,200 270,700

Russneft, Orsk 450,400 74,300 133,400 175,500

Alliance, Khabarovsk 313,200 42,900 32,000 116,400

Slavneft, Yaroslavl 1345,000 228,200 370,900 482,000

TNK-BP, 1447,400 265,300 343,500 524,700 of which

Ryazan 1355,500 261,900 343,500 478,900

Saratov 91,900 3,400 0,000 45,800

Afipsky 370,600 0.0 141,400 164,800

Novoshakhtinsk 227,000 0.0 0.0 121,600 Gazprom 476,400 202,400 134,500 30,900

Taneco** 458,100 0.0 0.0 209,900

NOTES

* - Oils and Additives Plant;

** - The Energy Ministry provided data for Tatneft brand new Taneco refinery for the first time since the plant was brought online. The Ministry also provided Taneco refinery runs for August-November 2011, as follows (figures in tonnes): Taneco THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL

August 197,900 0.0 0.0 99,700

September 361,600 0.0 0.0 193,200

October 526,800 0.0 0.0 281,400

November 491,900 0.0 0.0 275,400

- The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of straight-run gasoline and gasoline for the chemical industry.

- Jet kerosene production totalled 713,800 tonnes in December, up 6.3 percent on a daily basis from November. It also rose 9.4 percent from December 2010.

- The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)