MOSCOW Jan 25 Russian refinery runs fell in December by 0.6 percent on a daily basis from November but were up by 1.1 percent compared to the same month last year, Energy Ministry data showed.

Russian refineries processed 5.17 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in December, down by 29,770 bpd from 5.20 million bpd in November.

Year on year, oil runs were up 1.1 percent from an average of 5.11 million bpd in December 2010.

Gasoline production in December rose by 4.9 percent month on month and was up by 1.2 percent year on year. Russian plants produced 104,748 tonnes of gasoline per day, or 4,888 tonnes per day more than in the previous month.

Gasoil output rose 0.7 percent from November, but fell by 5.1 percent versus December 2010, the data showed.

Refineries produced 190,597 tonnes of gasoil per day, or 1,263 tonnes more than in November.

Fuel oil production at Russian oil plants was up by 0.5 percent versus November. It also rose by 0.5 percent versus the same month last year. It totalled 6.635 million tonnes, or 214,045 tonnes per day.

Jet kerosene production reached 713,800 tonnes in December, up 6.3 percent on a daily basis from November. Jet output also rose by 9.4 percent from December 2010.

Rosneft, Russia's largest crude producer, reduced refining in December by 2.12 percent on a daily basis to 1.053 million barrels per day amid lower crude runs at six out of its seven oil plants.

The Salavat Refinery crude runs fell by 57.1 percent to 136,645 bpd from 318,195 bpd in November.

TNK-BP crude runs fell sharply due to maintenance at Ryazan and Saratov refineries. The plants' combined oil throughput was down by 20.1 percent and totalled 342,240 bpd compared to 428.341 bpd in November.

Afipsky oil plant oil runs recovered to 87,628 bpd after maintenance. In November, the plant's oil throughput fell by 29,650 bpd to 34,378 bpd.

Moscow Refinery runs were up by 47,750 bpd to 199,943 bpd. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)