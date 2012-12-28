MOSCOW Dec 28Russian oil refinery runs rose by 10.9 percent in November from October after seasonal maintenance and were up by 11.2 percent compared with the same month last year, Energy Ministry and Reuters data showed on Friday.

Refineries processed 5.65 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in November, up from 5.09 million bpd in October .

Year-on-year, runs were up 0.57 million bpd from an average of 5.08 million bpd in November 2011.

Rosneft's Syzran and Angarsk refineries restored oil processing in November after major overhauls and increased their production by 68.9 and 128.3 percent (to 546,700 and 954,800 tonnes) respectively.

Surgutneftegaz's Kirishi refinery enlarged its crude throughput to 1,790,600 tonnes, or by 34.4 percent compared with October.

Gazprom Neft's Moscow refinery increased its production in November to 980,600 tonnes from 420,000 tonnes in the previous month, or by 141.3 percent, after scheduled maintenance.

Total gasoline production in November rose by 12.1 percent month on month and was up by 10.2 percent year on year.

Russian plants produced 110,073 tonnes of gasoline per day in November, or 11,893 tonnes more than the daily average in the previous month, Reuters estimates showed.

November gasoil production rose by 13.2 percent month on month, and by 6.0 percent year on year. R efineries produced 200,733 tonnes of gasoil per day, 23,478 tonnes more than in October.

Fuel oil production grew by 9.5 percent on the month and by 6.8 percent on the year. It totalled 6,529,100 tonnes or 217,637 tonnes per day.

Jet kerosene production in November was up by 14.0 percent on a daily basis from October levels.

Gazprom Neft's kerosene production rose to 156,500 tonnes in November from 92,900 tonnes in the same period last year, or by 68.5 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Jane Baird)