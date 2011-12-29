MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian refinery runs in November rose by 1.8 percent on a daily basis from October but were down by 0.7 percent compared to the same month last year, Energy Ministry data showed.

Russian refineries processed 5.08 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in November, up by 88,450 bpd from 4.99 million in October.

Year on year, oil runs were down 0.7 percent from an average of 5.11 million bpd in November 2010.

Gasoline production in November rose by 2.6 percent month on month but fell by 0.8 percent year on year. Russian plants produced 99,860 tonnes of gasoline per day, or 2,505 tonnes per day more than in previous month.

Gasoil output rose 5.5 percent from October, but fell by 1.7 percent versus November 2010, the data showed.

Refineries produced 189,333 tonnes of gasoil per day, or 9,898 tonnes more than in October.

Fuel oil production at Russian oil plants was up by 8.7 percent versus October, but fell by 1.0 percent versus the same month last year. It totalled 6.115 million tonnes, or 203,833 tonnes per day.

Jet kerosene production reached 649,700 tonnes in November, down 15.4 percent on a daily basis from October, and was down by 0.8 percent from November 2010.

Rosneft, Russia's largest crude producer, boosted refining in November by 7.39 percent on a daily basis to 1.075 million barrels per day, as crude runs at the Syzran plant rose to 132,966 bpd from 101,580 bpd in October.

Oil processing at the Angarsk plant, also controlled by Rosneft, was up by 28.1 percent compared to October and totaled 215,160 bpd, the data showed.

The Salavat Refinery crude runs rose by 157.7 percent to 318,195 bpd from 123,475 bpd in November.

TNK-BP crude runs were almost flat month-on-month, as Ryazan Refinery runs rose by 67,260 bpd, while Saratov Refinery, controlled by the same company, trimmed runs by 65,990 bpd, the data showed.

Saratov is doing maintenance on a hydrotreater until February. It was preparing to halt a small crude unit for work at Ryazan until the end of December.

Afipsky oil plant reduced oil runs by 29,650 bpd to 34,378 bpd, while Moscow Refinery runs fell by 89,130 bpd to 152,195 bpd amid maintenance. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jason Neely)