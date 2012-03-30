MOSCOW Mar 30 Russian refinery runs rose in February by 1.0 percent on a daily basis from January and were up by 5.3 percent compared to the same month last year, Energy Ministry data showed.

Russian refineries processed 5.37 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in February, up by 55,620 bpd from 5.31 million bpd in January.

Year on year, oil runs were up 0.268 million bpd from an average of 5.1 million bpd in February 2011.

Gasoline production in February rose by 4.5 percent month on month and was up by 9.7 percent year on year. Russian plants produced 107,172 tonnes of gasoline per day, or 4,663 tonnes per day more than in the previous month.

Gasoil output rose 2.8 percent from January, but fell by 2.8 percent versus February 2011, the data showed. Refineries produced 196,434 tonnes of gasoil per day, 5,299 tonnes more than in January.

Fuel oil production at Russian oil plants was down by 0.3 percent versus January, but rose by 5.4 percent versus the same month last year. It totalled 6.182 million tonnes, or 213,183 tonnes per day.

Jet kerosene production reached 634,100 tonnes in February, down 6.7 percent on a daily basis from January. Jet output also rose by 11.4 percent from February 2011.

Healthy crude runs in January were driven by Gazpromneft oil processing. The company increased refining by 67,030 bpd. Crude runs at Moscow Refinery grew by 34,010 bpd or 18.0 percent on a daily basis, the data showed.

LUKOIL crude runs in February rose by 16,090 bpd, as crude runs at Norsi, the largest oil plant ran by the company, rose 3.73 percent to 351,360 bpd.

Rosneft, Russia's largest crude producer, reduced refining in February by 2.22 percent on a daily basis to 1.040 million bpd as oil runs at six of the company's plants were slightly down, while Angarsk Refinery reduced runs by 8.67 percent or 18,980 bpd.

Refinery runs at Novoshakhtinsk oil plant fell by 22,070 bpd to just 31,721 bpd as cold weather and ice in the Azov Sea obstracted exports, and forced the producer to cut oil intake amid full products' tanks. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)