MOSCOW, Nov 28 The following are figures for Russian refinery runs and gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil output in October 2011, provided by Russia's Energy Ministry.

Figures in tonnes. Percentage changes versus September 2011 and October 2010:

THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL TOTAL 20,093,100 3,018,000 5,562,500 5,813,600 Percentage change (based on daily volumes) M/M 2.1 -2.9 -1.4 5.8 Y/Y 0.1 -3.4 -5.5 -0.7 Percentage change (based on absolute figures) M/M 5.5 0.3 1.9 9.3 Y/Y 0.1 -3.4 -5.5 -0.7 Rosneft, 3801,600 445,700 1196,900 1315,400 of which Rosneft, 4234,900 453,300 1296,000 1496,400 of which Komsomolsk 707,800 34,900 194,000 279,300 Tuapse 387,900 0.0 121,700 177,300 Syzran 429,600 69,000 139,000 147,800 Novokuibyshevsk 693,700 79,900 190,400 213,200 Kuibyshev 630,000 93,200 220,400 248,900 Achinsk 675,300 85,600 224,900 237,500 Angarsk 710,600 90,700 205,600 191,000 Novokuibyshevsk 0.0 0.0 0.0 1,400 KrasnodarEkoNeft 208,400 0.0 61,500 94,400 Moscow Refinery 1020,600 229,700 243,800 262,800 Salavat Refinery 522,200 68,800 161,500 130,000 Nizhnekamsk TAIF 670,100 45,200 168,000 173,900 Bashneftekhim, 1831,500 423,600 613,300 235,400 of which Novoufimsk 481,800 181,900 146,600 42,800 Ufaneftekhim 815,400 126,100 288,000 67,000 Ufimsk 534,300 115,600 178,700 125,600 LUKOIL, 3701,800 598,600 988,500 834,600 of which Volgograd 983,000 152,700 279,900 142,800 Perm 982,000 136,800 258,600 116,400 Ukhta 376,800 41,400 93,300 117,800 Norsi 1360,000 267,700 356,700 457,600 Surgut, Kirishi 1702,100 174,400 394,600 566,900 Gazprom Neft, Omsk 1500,200 253,300 459,100 268,100 Russneft, Orsk 461,300 70,500 139,800 166,200 Alliance, Khabarovsk 301,800 7,200 24,800 80,200 Slavneft, Yaroslavl 1345,300 198,200 363,200 404,900 TNK-BP, 1806,200 325,100 344,400 566,800 of which Ryazan 1217,100 238,300 297,300 413,400 Saratov 589,100 86,800 47,100 153,400 Afipsky 270,800 0.0 98,700 132,400 Novoshakhtinsk 155,800 0.0 0.0 84,400 Gazprom 379,200 149,700 98,400 18,900

NOTES

* - Oils and Additives Plant.

- The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of straight-run gasoline and gasoline for the chemical industry.

- Jet kerosene production totalled 793,200 tonnes in October, down 9.0 percent on a daily basis from September. It also rose 4.1 percent from October 2010.

- The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin) (Editing by Jason Neely)