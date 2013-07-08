* Lower house approved tight oil output tax relief
* Dropped requirement for separate metering for tight oil
plays
* Sent to upper chamber, would then need OK from president
MOSCOW, July 8 Russia's lower house of
parliament has stripped compliance measures from proposed tax
incentives for "tight" oil production, a parliamentary official
said.
Energy companies have warned that the measures, which will
now be reviewed by the upper chamber, would drive up production
costs and deter investment.
Russia aims to boost oil production to 10 million barrels
per day this decade and needs tight oil to get there.
It is preparing to offer tax incentives to spur investment
which will include "fracking", a process involving injecting
water and chemicals at high pressure into rock to unlock oil and
gas deposits.
Fracking has revolutionised the U.S. energy sector in recent
years, bolstering gas and oil supply and lowering energy bills
for industry and consumers.
Draft amendments sent to Russia's upper house removed a
requirement that would bar oil companies from using existing
above-ground infrastructure and force them to re-invest in new
transport and metering facilities for their tight oil
production.
Such deposits predominantly lie beneath already producing
fields and energy firms are loath to install separate metering
equipment.
The Finance Ministry proposed the rules, concerned that
without separate metering oil companies might label oil from
conventional plays as "tight" oil, thereby avoiding taxes.
"There are no requirements for direct separate metering of
oil. The Finance Ministry has dropped it," a parliamentary
budget committee official said.
The upper house of parliament must approve the package,
which would then go to President Vladimir Putin, who has voiced
support for it.
The amendments to Russia's tax code would eliminate a
mineral extraction tax for 'tight' oil output in the shale of
Siberia's Bazhenov formation starting from January 2014 and cut
the rate for several other unconventional plays.
Russian producers have already reported 500 million tonnes,
or 3.5 billion barrels, of recoverable reserves of 'tight' oil
in the Bazhenov formation.
Russia has 75 billion barrels in recoverable reserves of
shale oil, the U.S. Energy Information Administration has
estimated, larger than the 58 billion estimated for the United
States.