(Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia Oct 2 A planned tax hike on
additional profits earned by Russian exporters due to a weaker
rouble will initially run for one year only, Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
President Vladimir Putin ordered his government come up with
proposals for taxing that extra income last month.
"We are taking the decision on the (taxation) ... of
devaluation-related profits for one year, which is 2016,"
Siluanov told reporters at a conference in the southern Russian
city of Sochi.
The government has yet approve the measure.
The rouble has fallen steeply against the dollar over the
past year due to weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Russian exporters, notably oil and gas producers, have
benefited as they report their results in local currency.
Siluanov said that, according to existing plans, the budget
would also get an additional 200 billion roubles ($3 billion)
from freezing oil export duties, which were previously meant to
fall in 2016.
Increases in mineral extraction tax (MET), slapped on gas
producers, would yield an extra 100 billion roubles, and excise
taxes on diesel and distillates a further 30 billion, the
minister added.
Under the current system, Russia has been gradually raising
MET and cutting oil export duties. It has also been lowering
export taxes on high-margin products such as gasoline and
raising duties on fuel oil.
($1 = 66.3968 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Alexander Winning and John Stonestreet)