* Energy Ministry proposes offshore royalty, profits tax
scheme
* Critical for Rosneft-Exxon Arctic venture
* Current system deters large-scale investment
* Not yet agreed with other government departments
By Melissa Akin
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's Energy Ministry has
outlined a new tax policy designed to attract tens of billions
of dollars of investment into promising but challenging new oil
provinces in Arctic offshore zones, government sources said on
Wednesday.
The world's largest oil producer faces falling output in the
Soviet-era oil heartland of Western Siberia and will need to
open up its continental shelf to sustain output that, according
to some forecasts, would otherwise peak later this decade.
ExxonMobil last year became the first global major
to stake a claim in the Russian Arctic by signing a drilling
partnership with state oil firm Rosneft, after British
rival BP failed to close a similar deal.
Recovering the estimated 36 billion barrels in reserves from
the three blocks in the Kara Sea, to be developed by the
Rosneft-Exxon partnership, is contingent on putting in place a
viable tax regime.
"The initiative is aimed at formulating a tax policy that
provides investors with competitive target levels of return on
capital that reflects investment risks of a particular project
category, depending on ice conditions, depth, and other key
metrics," one government source said.
Russia has created a de facto state monopoly for offshore
exploration - with Rosneft taking the lead on oil and Gazprom
getting the gas - although private-sector players like
Lukoil are lobbying for a piece of the action.
UP-FRONT COSTS
The $3.2 initial commitment by Exxon is a fraction of the
tens of billions of dollars that would ultimately be needed to
develop the Kara Sea blocks, located to the north of Russia's
main oil producing base of Western Siberia.
The proposed regime would set tax terms for each project
depending on their location in Russia's Arctic offshore zones,
where operational conditions could vary widely.
Royalties and profit tax would be set after an assessment of
costs two years into each project, government sources said.
Russia's oil industry is now taxed at a marginal rate of
around 90 percent per barrel of crude oil exported, among the
heaviest in the global industry.
Critics say the current system - whose main revenue
generators are Mineral Extraction Tax and export duty - taxes
barrels rather than profits, and thus fails to take into account
the huge up-front costs of many upstream projects.
To address that problem, the government has granted a series
of tax holidays to encourage exploration in new regions such as
Eastern Siberia, but these tax breaks have often been granted on
an ad hoc basis and subsequently amended or scrapped.
Russia's tax system directs most of the upside from rising
oil prices to the state - which relies on oil and gas levies for
half of its federal revenues - depriving oil firms of incentives
to take on risky, capital-intensive projects.
"The majority of revenue-based taxes that prevent even
initial investments in (Arctic offshore energy projects) would
be difficult to justify if we are to see any investments flowing
offshore," the source said.
"This needs to be a simple, a crisp approach built around a
royalty and profit tax that could deliver meaningful tax revenue
and multiplier effect to the country and reasonable return and
stability to investors."
Talks on the Russian oil tax regime are pressing ahead under
Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, despite uncertainty over the
shape of the new government to be formed after President-elect
Vladimir is sworn in next month.
Putin, now prime minister, won a presidential election on
March 4 and, although outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev is
expected to take his job in a so-called 'castling' manoeuvre,
Medvedev's cabinet lineup remains unclear.
Sechin, who has a broad remit covering energy, is unlikely
to retain a post in Medvedev's cabinet, but he has Putin's
confidence and is expected to keep a tight grip on the energy
industry in his future role.
The Arctic tax policy has been submitted to other
departments for review, but, importantly, has yet to be agreed
with the Finance Ministry.
Energy tax reforms in Russia have in the past often been
blocked, delayed or heavily amended as a result of
inter-departmental wrangling.
"No decisions have been made yet; nothing has been
confirmed. All this is is a set of highly preliminary principles
which are been put forward by the Ministry of Energy for formal
review by other ministries," the source said.
