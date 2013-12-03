MOSCOW Dec 3 Russia's energy minister said on Tuesday he is likely to support a request by the country's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegas to expand a list of hard-to-recover oil deposits that qualify for new tax breaks.

"Surgutneftegas has asked us to change some criteria and parameters applicable to the breaks ... We are likely to support this initiative," Alexander Novak told Reuters in an interview.

Russia introduced tax breaks in September on production of hard-to-recover tight oil, crucial for keeping its oil production - currently the world's highest - at above 10 million barrels per day.

In particular, export duty was scrapped for new fields with tight oil where reserves depletion is less than 5 percent. Novak said that Surgut had asked to expand the base for fields that with a depletion level of up to 10 percent.

He esimated hard-to-recover oil reserves in Russia at 2 billion tonnes (almost 15 billion barrels), saying that annual production of such oil could reach 20 million tonnes (400,000 barrels per day).