IRKUTSK, Russia, Feb 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Denis
Klimentyev, an eco-entrepreneur in eastern Russia's Irkutsk
region, produces camelina oil, used in cooking, and sells it to
supermarkets as part of a co-operative also supplying herbal
teas and jams made from wild forest fruits.
Klimentyev wants to set up an independent distribution
network for locally produced organic products, encouraged by the
training he received two years ago at a school for green
startups in economically depressed areas around Lake Baikal, the
world's biggest freshwater body.
"Until February 2014, I thought I was all alone (here)... an
idealist and enthusiast willing to produce something no one
really needs or knows about," he said.
Many of the green businesses nurtured by the School of
Environmental Entrepreneurship have been launched by
ex-employees of failing businesses, such as pulp mills or
chemical plants, which were once the backbone of small towns in
the area.
One of the school's experts, environmentalist Marina
Rikhvanova, is a former director of local green group Baikal
Wave, which fought for 25 years to protect the lake. It holds a
fifth of global freshwater resources, and is home to more than
1,500 unique species of plants, fish and marine mammals.
As well as running biodiversity conservation programmes,
Baikal Wave played a major role in two international
environmental campaigns.
One targeted the Baikal Pulp and Paper Mill, which was built
in 1966 by the Soviet government, then owned by Russian
billionaire Oleg Deripaska from 2002 until 2010 when it was
re-acquired by the state. Activists said it had polluted the
lake for more than 40 years with chemical substances.
The other protest was against plans to lay the East
Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline to bring oil from Russia to Asia
within half a mile of the lake's shores.
Both campaigns achieved their aims: the mill was closed down
by the government in 2013, and the pipeline route was changed.
But in 2015, under a recent Russian law, Baikal Wave was
declared a "foreign agent", designating it as a rights group
funded from abroad. Following state-imposed fines for not having
registered as such, it closed down in 2016.
Most of the group's employees and experts have since set up
new environmental initiatives in the region.
'MONO-TOWNS'
The school for green entrepreneurs was established in 2012
in Baikalsk, a small town on the lake's shores, by Elena
Tvorogova, a director of the charitable foundation "Revival of
Siberia", with support from En+ Group, a metals, mining and
energy company owned by Deripaska.
The Baikal Pulp and Paper Mill shut down a year later,
causing the loss of 300 jobs, on top of 1,400 earlier lay-offs.
For the first few years, the school mainly supported
strawberry-growing ventures run by former staff at the mill and
other local residents, selling the fresh fruit in the region or
processing it into jam.
Now the school runs short courses twice a year, mainly in
Baikalsk, for around 50 participants each time who live around
the lake.
As a result of the nine sessions held so far, 101 business
ideas have been worked out by people aged from 14 to 58 - and 20
of those have come to life as eco-enterprises.
The school supports them by running trade fairs and
promoting their products in catalogues and on websites, and
presents their ideas to potential investors.
The school receives funding from En+ Group and a number of
local businesses, while experts from Russia's biggest bank
Sberbank help with training.
"We are not only trying to bring up a new generation of
social and environmental entrepreneurs in the region - we are
also attempting to think about the future of 'mono-towns' in
Russia," said Tvorogova.
Thousands of "mono-towns" still rely on a single factory or
enterprise, a legacy of Soviet times. If that business closes,
it can have a dramatic negative impact on the local economy and
residents' quality of life.
With labour and social mobility still very low in Russia,
former employees end up living off social welfare, while many
young people move to cities to look for work.
"We are also trying to give new skills, knowledge and
opportunities for young people here, so that they don't leave
the area for larger cities, and can contribute to the
sustainable development of their regions," Tvorogova said.
BUSINESS FOR GOOD
Andrey Ilyin runs the "Eastern Siberian Centre for Energy
Saving", which promotes energy-efficiency solutions for
households, trains local people to economise on energy, and
sells insulation materials for construction.
"We are a new generation of entrepreneurs - the ones that
are not only after quick profits, but also have social and
environmental goals, which is truly good, not only for us but
for the development of the region," Ilyin explained.
Fellow alumni Olga Lopatkina and Petr Lopatkyn have set up a
small chocolate production business using honey from bee-keepers
in the Baikal area. "We think our business is also about social
impact, so we hope it's useful and necessary in today's Russia,"
said Lopatkina.
Other projects incubated by the school range from production
of plant oils, herbal teas, mushroom products and crafts, to
organic gardening and recycling.
The school is now looking at ways to solve a new
environmental problem in the area - the invasion of Lake Baikal
by green algae (spirogyra).
The problem has been caused by high use of phosphate-based
detergents as new hotels and housing blocks have sprung up
around the lake in the past few years to accommodate a rise in
tourists, who can number up to 1 million in the summer.
Most private homes and guest houses struggle to treat their
waste water as municipal plants are overloaded and domestic
equipment often malfunctions for the same reason, meaning that
sewage is discharged directly into the rivers and canals that
feed Lake Baikal.
"We are looking at opportunities to set up or support local
businesses which would encourage residents to harvest the algae
from the lake shores, and produce something useful from it -
bio-compost, paper and packaging, or organic fertilisers," said
Rikhvanova.
