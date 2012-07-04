Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, July 4 Sergei Tazin has stepped down as the chairman E.ON Russia, controlled by Germany's utility E.ON, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
She said the new chairman should be elected at a meeting scheduled for Friday.
E.ON bought into the Russian enterprise, formerly known as OGK-4, in 2007. It was not immediately clear why Tazin left his post at the company, which has not paid dividends as it used the bulk of its profits for capital expenditures.
The spokeswoman said he stepped down "on his own will". (Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Miral Fahmy)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.