UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, April 2 E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON , reported on Tuesday a 25.1 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 18.3 billion roubles ($588.05 million) thanks mainly to new capacity.
The company's revenues rose 13.5 percent, year-on-year, to 75 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 27.1 percent to 29.1 billion roubles, it said in a statement. ($1 = 31.1197 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources