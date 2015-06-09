MOSCOW, June 9 E.ON Russia plans to
discuss signing a new gas-purchase agreement with Russian state
oil company Rosneft, E.ON's Russian unit said on
Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the company said it would be a new
agreement. E.ON Russia's board plans to discuss the potential
deal on June 10, she added.
She did not provide any other details.
Rosneft declined comment.
Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer, is E.ON
Russia's current largest gas supplier. Rosneft is already
supplying E.ON Russia with gas under a 2013-2015 contract.
Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, wants
to double its gas production to 100 billion cubic metres of gas
by 2020 and to become Russia's second-largest gas producer after
Gazprom.
