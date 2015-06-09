MOSCOW, June 9 E.ON Russia plans to discuss signing a new gas-purchase agreement with Russian state oil company Rosneft, E.ON's Russian unit said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the company said it would be a new agreement. E.ON Russia's board plans to discuss the potential deal on June 10, she added.

She did not provide any other details.

Rosneft declined comment.

Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer, is E.ON Russia's current largest gas supplier. Rosneft is already supplying E.ON Russia with gas under a 2013-2015 contract.

Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, wants to double its gas production to 100 billion cubic metres of gas by 2020 and to become Russia's second-largest gas producer after Gazprom. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)