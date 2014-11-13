MOSCOW Nov 13 E.ON Russia, the Russian subsidiary of Germany's E.ON, said on Thursday its nine-month net income fell 3 percent, year-on-year, to 11.9 billion roubles ($256 million) due to a drop in demand and a low tariff in Siberia.

The company also reported a 1 percent fall in revenue to 56.5 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 46.3050 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)