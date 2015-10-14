Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian government has decided to keep oil export duty mechanism unchanged until Sept 1, not for the whole next year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that the measure should bring additional 133 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) to the budget.
($1 = 63.1425 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova' editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.