MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian government has decided to keep oil export duty mechanism unchanged until Sept 1, not for the whole next year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that the measure should bring additional 133 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) to the budget.

($1 = 63.1425 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova' editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)