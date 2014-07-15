MOSCOW, July 15 Russian residential real estate developer Etalon said on Tuesday its new contracts sales in January-June increased by 36 pct year-on-year to 17.2 billion roubles ($495 million) on the back of product mix improvement.

It said the number of new contracts increased by 44 pct year-on-year to 4,333.

($1 = 34.3750 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin)