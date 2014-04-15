MOSCOW, April 15 Russian residential real estate developer Etalon said on Tuesday new sales rose 53 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2014 as it launched apartment sales for three new projects.

First-quarter sales rose to 9.1 billion roubles and the average price increased 3 percent to 83,234 roubles per square metre, Etalon said in a statement. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)