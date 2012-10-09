MOSCOW Oct 9 Russian real estate developer Etalon Group said on Tuesday that its first half profit was 2.4 billion roubles ($77 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 3.2 billion roubles.

Revenue for the period was 12.2 billion roubles, up 29 percent on the same period in 2011. The EBITDA margin was 26 percent, down from 38 percent in the first half of 2011.

Etalon also published third quarter operating results, showing an 18 percent rise in physical sales and a 28 percent increase in rouble terms to 5.6 billion roubles.