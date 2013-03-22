MOSCOW, March 22 Russian real estate developer Etalon Group said on Friday that full-year earnings fell 15 percent as a number of transfers of properties to customers scheduled towards the end of 2012 would instead be transferred in 2013.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 6.9 billion roubles ($223.33 million), down from 8.2 billion roubles ($265.41 million) the previous year.

Revenue grew 18 percent year-on-year to 26.9 billion roubles ($870.68 million), it said.