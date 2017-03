MOSCOW Jan 20 Russian residential real estate developer Etalon said new sales rose 27 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 while prices rose 9 percent as it constructed new buildings in St Petersburg and Moscow.

Fourth-quarter sales rose to 9.4 billion roubles ($280 million) while sales for the full year also rose 27 percent to 30.2 billion roubles.

The average down payment on a property remained at a high level of 75 percent, the company said.