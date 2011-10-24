MOSCOW Oct 24 Talks between Russia and the European Commission on energy market regulation in the European Union have hit a "dead end", Russian Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko said on Monday.

Shmatko told an energy conference that Moscow and Brussels had failed to reach an understanding on the EU's third energy package, a set of energy market rules requiring gas suppliers to divest pipeline infrastructure.

Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom opposes the so-called "unbundling" rules. Gazprom, which supplies Europe with a quarter of its gas, has been seeking to build its presence in gas distribution and marketing. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Douglas Busvine)