MOSCOW, June 23 Russia is seeking a last-minute delay for new EU security rules on air freight shipments that are set to come into force next week and which could severely disrupt cargo traffic between Moscow and the 28-member bloc.

Russia insists the European Union checks are not necessary because its airlines and airports already meet global air safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency.

The EU has granted exemptions to its new rules to around 10 countries including the United States and Japan, but talks with Russia have broken down.

A spokesman for Russia's Transport Ministry said Russian officials had sent a letter to the European Commission's director for air transport suggesting a round of last-ditch talks but were yet to receive a reply.

The new rules state that airlines carrying cargo into the EU from July 1 will have to demonstrate that their security procedures have been approved by EU authorities.

Should Russia and the EU fail to agree on a delay soon, EU authorities could grant Russian airlines a grace period of up to six months on an individual basis, meaning freight traffic between the two markets is unlikely to stop completely.

The EU rules were drawn up in 2012 in response to a foiled terrorist plot. Russia is the EU's eighth most important air freight partner. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)