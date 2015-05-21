MOSCOW May 21 A Russian government commission should decide on Schlumberger's bid for Eurasia Drilling in two to three weeks, an official from Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday.

Dmitry Makhonin also said FAS had no objections to the deal from a competition point of view, but added that a special governmental commission would have the final word on the matter.

In March, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion but the deadline for the deal had to be extended after questions from FAS and the Commission on Foreign Investment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)