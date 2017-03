MOSCOW, April 22 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC) said on Tuesday one of its subsidiaries had purchased 70,000 of the company's global depositary receipts at an average price of $23.81 per GDR.

The company, which accounts for 29 percent of the total number of metres drilled in Russia, said the GDRs were acquired under the company's share repurchase program that was announced in February. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)