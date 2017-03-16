MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"We are interested in investing (in Eurasia Drilling), we are studying it," Dmitriev told Reuters on the sidelines of a business forum.

In 2015, Eurasia Drilling Company, Russia's largest drilling company by metres drilled, de-listed its shares from the London Stock Exchange after a deal for oilfield services provider Schlumberger to buy a stake in it fell apart. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk,; writing by Maria Kiselyova,; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)