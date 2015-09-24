Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MOSCOW, Sept 24 U.S. company Schlumberger said on Thursday it does not intend to extend the pending agreement to acquire a minority equity interest in Eurasia Drilling once the current extension expires on Sept. 30.
"The Company will instead focus on other mergers and acquisitions opportunities," it said in a statement.
Schlumberger aimed to buy a 45.65-percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia's most active oilfield services company.
Initially, the deal was broadly endorsed by Russia's anti-monopoly body but it has been postponed several times.
Earlier in September, RIA news agency quoted the head of Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog as saying that the Russian government could set further conditions before approving Schlumberger's bid. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.