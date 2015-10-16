UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
MOSCOW Oct 16 U.S. group Schlumberger may return to its plans to buy a stake in Russia's oil servicing company Eurasia Drilling (EDC), Igor Artemyev, head of Russian antimonopoly watchdog, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Friday.
Schlumberger had planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion but scrapped the deal. Certain shareholders and managers of Eurasia decided to take the oil services firm private instead of that deal.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.