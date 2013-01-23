MOSCOW Jan 23 Russia's Eurasia Drilling Co. said total metres drilled rose 26.6 percent to 6.05 million metres in 2012, a company record, after Russian oil companies stepped up operations to prevent a fall in oil output.

The number of horizontal metres drilled, key to tapping tighter oil reserves which cannot be accessed by conventional vertical drilling, was below expectations with a decrease of 1.9 percent, which brought the total to 862,000 metres, Russia's biggest drilling company said.

Revenues were approximately $3.2 billion with a core earnings margin of 24.3 percent, expected to rise to $3.6 billion and 24.8 percent, respectively.