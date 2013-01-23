UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
MOSCOW Jan 23 Eurasia Drilling expects its volumes of horizontal drilling, key to Russia's ability to tap increasingly tight oil reserves and sustain output, to increase by as much as 50 percent in 2013 after a small decline in 2012, its CFO said.
"It stayed basically flat in 2012," Richard Anderson said by telephone after Russia's largest driller issued a trading update showing 26.6 percent growth in total drilling but a 1.9 percent decline in horizontal drilling.
"Clients said they wanted to sit back and assess the results of the horizontal drilling they had done in 2011. In 2013 they plan to do considerably more horizontal drilling."
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher