ST PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 7 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday that major emerging economies should provide financial support to the euro zone, fighting a sovereign debt crisis, via the International Monetary Fund.

Putin, speaking at a news conference, stopped short of attaching conditions to any financial help from countries like China and Russia, although he said this should be reflected in a greater role for them in IMF decision making. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine)