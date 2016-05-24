LONDON May 24 Russia's new Eurobond issue will not be included in Barclays indices due to concerns about the bond's investment abilities, Barclays said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia was on track on Tuesday to place its 10-year Eurobond that was managed solely by Russia's VTB Capital and which is to be placed without the involvement of international clearing banks. (Reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley in LONDON; Writing by Lidia Kelly in MOSCOW; editing by Katya Golubkova)